PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,311.3% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 312,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after buying an additional 290,564 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 103,800.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.08.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $115.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.