Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 105,100.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 37,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBDC opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Profile

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

