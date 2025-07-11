Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYXS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,980,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 1,043,228 shares during the period. Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 292,370 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 601,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 219,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

