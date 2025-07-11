Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $559.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $755.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

