Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Repligen were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Repligen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Repligen Trading Up 3.2%

RGEN opened at $134.00 on Friday. Repligen Corporation has a one year low of $102.97 and a one year high of $182.52. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.78, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.50.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

