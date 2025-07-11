Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,170,000 after purchasing an additional 562,710 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,282,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,701,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,367,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,180,000 after buying an additional 28,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.7%

REXR stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $248.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.