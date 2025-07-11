RFP Financial Group LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $686,402,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 905,679,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,535,643,679.42. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $222.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.66. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.