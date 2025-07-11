Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.

SNDR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

SNDR stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,489,000 after buying an additional 206,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,369,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,940,000 after buying an additional 172,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,604,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,521,000 after buying an additional 134,922 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,206,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after buying an additional 70,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after buying an additional 1,028,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

