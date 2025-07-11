Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Raised by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,477,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,613,000 after buying an additional 634,282 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,400,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,122,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,505,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,113,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after buying an additional 112,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,548,000 after buying an additional 79,855 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $30.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

