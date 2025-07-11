Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,414,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.27 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $24.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

