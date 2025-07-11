Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Decreased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,017,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472,238 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,110,000 after buying an additional 4,449,523 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after buying an additional 4,046,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,592,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,827,000 after buying an additional 1,838,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,161,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,886,000 after buying an additional 1,454,475 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

