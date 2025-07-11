Shira Ridge Wealth Management Acquires 133 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 76.9% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 46,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after buying an additional 20,422 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 124,391 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,695,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Microsoft by 17.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,906,221.80. This represents a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,208,127.76. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $501.48 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $506.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

