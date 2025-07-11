Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $17,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.12. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.