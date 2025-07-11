SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,981,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 554,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.42% of SLM worth $87,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,246,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,889,000 after purchasing an additional 456,415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,529,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $144,101,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,175,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,744,000 after purchasing an additional 338,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $140,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Insider Activity at SLM

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,324.25. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLM. Barclays increased their target price on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLM

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. SLM Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $374.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.83 million. SLM had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 21.05%. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.