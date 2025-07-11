Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors increased its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Snap-On were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.83.

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Snap-On stock opened at $320.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.93 and its 200-day moving average is $328.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12-month low of $264.00 and a 12-month high of $373.90.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

