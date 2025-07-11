Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Solventum in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Solventum by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOLV. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Solventum Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Solventum Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.