SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 162.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,106 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SouthState were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSB opened at $97.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.77. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $77.74 and a 52 week high of $114.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 target price on SouthState in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

