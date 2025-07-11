SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $90,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,371 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $300,169,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,390,000 after buying an additional 269,180 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $126,105,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,862,000 after buying an additional 75,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $584.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $557.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.89. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

