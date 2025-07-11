Stardust Power (SDST) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “ELEC PRODS – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Stardust Power to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Stardust Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.3% of Stardust Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stardust Power and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stardust Power N/A -$23.75 million -0.31 Stardust Power Competitors $3.76 billion $270.32 million 7.17

Profitability

Stardust Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stardust Power. Stardust Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Stardust Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stardust Power N/A N/A -337.00% Stardust Power Competitors -157.71% -96.39% -8.84%

Risk & Volatility

Stardust Power has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stardust Power’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stardust Power and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stardust Power 0 1 2 2 3.20 Stardust Power Competitors 260 1567 2148 151 2.53

Stardust Power currently has a consensus price target of $5.11, indicating a potential upside of 2,114.16%. As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 0.82%. Given Stardust Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Stardust Power rivals beat Stardust Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

