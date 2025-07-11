Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STRL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.2%

STRL stock opened at $236.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $240.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.86.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,156.84. The trade was a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

