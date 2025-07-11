Suncoast Equity Management Has $738,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 384,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total transaction of $86,051,458.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 901,995,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,064,992,706.50. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $222.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.