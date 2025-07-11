Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 12,169 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Confluent were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2,458.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Confluent by 26.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 22,112.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFLT opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.99. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 31.42% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $271.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Confluent’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

In other news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 60,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,130.12. The trade was a 74.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 267,079 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,975. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,669 shares of company stock worth $12,637,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

