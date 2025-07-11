Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 897 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNW. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Light & Wonder by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Light & Wonder by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Light & Wonder by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Light & Wonder by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $101.00 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNW shares. Wall Street Zen raised Light & Wonder from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 target price on Light & Wonder in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.55.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

