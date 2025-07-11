Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 564,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after purchasing an additional 169,818 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in nVent Electric by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,065,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,852,000 after purchasing an additional 302,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in nVent Electric by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. CL King raised shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

