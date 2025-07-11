Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Pool by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Pool by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.50.

Pool Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $311.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $282.22 and a 1 year high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Pool’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Pool declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.