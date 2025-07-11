Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,444,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,295,000 after acquiring an additional 979,313 shares during the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,442,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,734,000 after buying an additional 779,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $100,505,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19,404.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 476,764 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,647.12. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $276.68 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $282.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.27.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

