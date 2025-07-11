Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,173 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,798,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,745,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,096,000 after purchasing an additional 231,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,161,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,319 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $168,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.11. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.73.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

