Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE DOC opened at $18.54 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $23.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

