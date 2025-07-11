Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,237,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,707,000 after buying an additional 592,341 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,751,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,085,000 after buying an additional 80,436 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,602,000 after buying an additional 697,630 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,612,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,002,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock opened at $231.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.16. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $233,516.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,671.90. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Welch sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.51, for a total value of $285,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,471.02. The trade was a 9.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,406. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

