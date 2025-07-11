Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.80 Million Stake in Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 225.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,967 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.31.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

