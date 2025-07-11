Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,911,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,932,000 after buying an additional 58,162 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $163,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,613,000 after buying an additional 337,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,443,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,020,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC opened at $133.33 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

