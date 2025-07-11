Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $98.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.32.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

