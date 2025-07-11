Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 38,297 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Maximus were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.61. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.64. Maximus had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $572,742.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,157.90. This represents a 35.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

