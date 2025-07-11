Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Insider Activity at Equity Lifestyle Properties

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,644.64. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $327.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 106.74%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also

