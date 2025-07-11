Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vontier were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $266,880.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 88,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,932.32. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Up 0.9%

VNT opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39. Vontier Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.06 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

