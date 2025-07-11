Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,389,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total transaction of $654,184.41. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,008.20. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,072.54. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.00.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $480.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.35. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.58 and a 12 month high of $490.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.68 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

