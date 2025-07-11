Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 571,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,598 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 802,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 233,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 141,148 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 764,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 492,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

