Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,437 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,725,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Up 2.1%

HRB stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $3,405,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 844,790 shares in the company, valued at $53,458,311.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

