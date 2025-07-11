Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,442,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 271,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 124,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

W.P. Carey Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $62.56 on Friday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.78.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). W.P. Carey had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 185.57%.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

