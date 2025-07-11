Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,974 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,080 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $79.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.93. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,981.18. This represents a 26.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,004,273.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,079.75. This represents a 23.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

View Our Latest Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.