Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.16% of Marten Transport as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 8,296.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 96,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.99. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $19.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.79 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 176,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,598.72. The trade was a 12.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

