Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,089 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.50.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $266.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $312.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.74 and a 200 day moving average of $244.95.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

