Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 7,724 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 106.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $1,486,515.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,691,624.82. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRX. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.8%

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $151.87 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.04.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.33. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

