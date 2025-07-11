Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toast by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,430 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Toast by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,961,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,657,000 after acquiring an additional 785,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Toast by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403,896 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $282,010,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toast by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,970,000 after acquiring an additional 195,805 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TOST. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Toast Price Performance

TOST stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 192.67 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $3,131,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,643.60. The trade was a 27.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $12,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 216,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,208,245.60. The trade was a 58.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,131 shares of company stock worth $22,443,551. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

