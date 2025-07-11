Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 17,807 Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Revvity by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revvity Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $102.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. Revvity Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.61.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 11.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Revvity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.07.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

