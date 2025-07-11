Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 298.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,723 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,283,000 after buying an additional 12,313,544 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $51,535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $28,269,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $22,398,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $19,052,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.56%.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,539.17. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

