Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,792 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 265.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $251,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNV opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 16.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.12.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

