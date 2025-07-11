Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,933 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intapp were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 74.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other Intapp news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,299.78. This represents a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,716,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,445,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,547,878.35. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,984. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.63, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $129.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

