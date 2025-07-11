Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,205 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

KTB stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.78. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 71.33%. The company had revenue of $622.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

