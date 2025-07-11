Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 100,200 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UMH Properties were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UMH Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 27,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after buying an additional 87,591 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in UMH Properties by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,396,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in UMH Properties by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 70,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $1,218,654.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,344.40. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,140,265 shares in the company, valued at $19,236,270.55. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,826 shares of company stock worth $2,745,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. Research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

